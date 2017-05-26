The third annual Superheroes for Belly Buttons run set to kick off Saturday

The third annual Superheroes for Belly Buttons run kicks off Saturday morning.

ABC 57 talked to the run's founder, Bethany Cowan, Friday morning.

All the money raised goes to Avery’s Angels. The organization helps families with children born with Gastroschisis, as well as research on how to prevent it.

Gastroschisis is a birth defect that develops in a baby while a woman is pregnant. This condition occurs when an opening forms in the baby's abdominal wall. The baby's bowel pushes through this hole. The bowel then develops outside of the baby's body in the amniotic fluid.



Without attention from a doctor, the child has no chance at survival, as infection would quickly set in with all the organs exposed.

Cowan's child was born with Gastroschisis. Her baby had to spend three weeks in NICU. The baby was able to come home and is happy and healthy. This is not the same story for everyone though. Some babies, even with the help of doctors, do not survive.

This year's 5K run/walk will take place in Buchanan at McCoy Creek Trail.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. Saturday. The 5K will start at 9 a.m. It costs $25 per person. You can register anytime up until the run kicks off.

Click here to register now.

