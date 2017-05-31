Thousands expected during Best Wednesday Ever in South Bend

West Side Wednesdays in South Bend transformed it's second time around in May. Best. Week. Ever. is happening across the city and organizers collaborated with the organizers of West Side Wednesdays to bring you Best Wednesday Ever. More than 100 events have been planned as part of Best. Week. Ever. This event is a continuation of that as well as an opportunity to learn about the culture, history, and progress of South Bend’s West Side.

Organizers are aiming to get families out and about around the area of Western Avenue and Liberty Street to shed light on the changes that have positively impacted this part of the city over the years.

“We started these festivals a while back just as a way to highlight this area. Everything is going to be free except for food; so the kids activities, there’s going to be a rock wall, a carousel, inflatables, there’s going to be a vendor area for adults, there’s going to be all types of different things that are going to be out here on the block,” said Sam Centellas, West Side Wednesday Committee.

The event begins at 4:00 p.m. and runs until 8:00 p.m. Organizers say the event is free along with free kids activities. Food and beverage will be available for purchase.