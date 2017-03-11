Thousands gather for Elkhart's first ever Comic Con

Today, for the very first time in Michiana, thousands of die-hard superhero fans came together under the same roof. The Hall of Heroes Museum brought Comic Con to the city of Elkhart.

Star Wars, Iron Man, even Superman himself Dean Cain came to celebrate art, history and pop culture.

“We think we’ve got at least 2,000 people here with people still coming,” said Kristin Saner, a Comic Con Committee Member.

It was the committee’s goal to reach far beyond Elkhart and a put a spotlight on the city.

“It’s our goal and our dream if we can get a variety of people from beyond Elkhart County,” Saner said. “We want people to come to Elkhart, see our city, see what a great little city we are so they can come back later,” Saner said.

It brought the community closer together.

“I think it’s amazing it’s a great experience for the town to get closer to each other,” said Brent Watson, a Superhero fan.

They’re gearing up to do it all over again at the Lerner Theater on Sunday. Day 2 of Comic Con kicks off at 10 A.M.