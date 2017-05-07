Thousands of airline passengers are stranded in Las Vegas, unable to fly on Spirit Airlines.

Travelers aren’t sure whether their flights have been cancelled or delayed.

ABC57 News reached out to O’Hare International Airport and we’re directed to call Spirit.

People took to Facebook and complained of being suck for more than 7 hours.

The company released this statement:

“There is no strike; some flights were cancelled due to crew availability. We are working hard to re-accommodate all impacted customers and apologize for any inconvenience”.

