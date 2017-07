Thousands without power in South Bend

There are an estimated 4,500 customers without power across St. Joseph County. The power outage happened just after 2 p.m.

Firefighters with Clay Township said an insulator went out on one of the poles, which took out five power grids.

They do not have an estimate about when power will be restored.

Drivers are reminded if a traffic light is out, the intersection should be treated as a four way stop.