Three arrested for allegedly selling heroin and narcotics in Michigan City

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: Feb 8, 2017 6:48 PM EST | Updated: Feb 8, 2017 7:59 PM EST

Two men and a woman were arrested Wednesday after those living in the Michigan City community reported the illegal sale of heroin and other narcotics to law enforcement. 

The La Porte County Drug Task Force reported an investigation into the individuals which suggested 31-year-old Joey Stone and 23-year-old Zachariah Knight, both of Michigan City, were allegedly providing heroin to the area.  

The investigation also found 35-year-old Miller Brooks to allegedly be selling narcotics in the area as well. 

According to county officials, probable cause was presented to Judge Michael Bergerson where warrants were issued preceding their arrests. 

La Porte County Jail records show Stone is currently held on a $15,000 bond. 

