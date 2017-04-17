Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Three beaches at National Lakeshore reopen after spill

By: Melissa Hudson
Posted: Apr 17, 2017 8:11 PM EST

Three beaches at the National Lakeshore reopened Monday, nearly one week after a chemical spill forced their closure.

Hexavalent Chromium spilled into the Burns Waterway on April 11 and forced the closure of the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore's West Beach, Cowles Bog Beach and Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk beach.

The beaches reopened Monday after water and beach samples taken over the weekend were below lab reporting limits.

