Three injured in Elkhart Co. head-on collision

Three people suffered injuries following a head-on crash on County Road 16, just west of County Road 3 Saturday afternoon.

Elkhart County Deputies say at approximately 3:26 p.m., a 1995 Chevy S10 driven by 24-year-old David Thrash, was traveling east on CR 16 when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a 2006 Chevy Silverado head-on.

The driver of the Silverado, 64-year-old Willie Willis Jr, was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital with a broken ankle and a displaced hip.

His passenger, Johnalisa Broadnax, 61, was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of head, chest, and leg pain.

Thrash received treatment of a broken arm and facial lacerations at Memorial Hospital as well.

According to deputies, Thrash was cited for speeding and driving left of the center.