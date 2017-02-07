Three juveniles and two others arrested following separate robberies

South Bend Police arrested three juveniles and two other individuals who were allegedly involved in three separate armed robberies Monday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a robbery in the 2800 block of South Michigan Street and located the three juveniles based on a description given by the victim.

The juveniles were allegedly in possession of the victim’s property and were positively identified as the suspects.

The three individuals were arrested and taken to the Juvenile Justice Center while the victim of the crime was treated at South Bend Memorial Hospital for minor injuries that happened during the robbery.

Officers say while responding to another robbery in the 100 block of Chicago Street, a vehicle used by the other two individuals was located at the intersection of Olive Street and Western Avenue.

Police stopped the vehicle and reported finding evidence of the Chicago Street robbery, a gun, and an unknown amount of narcotics.

Later, investigators determined the two suspects were allegedly the same suspects in an earlier robbery in the 400 block of West Madison Street.

The two suspects were arrested and charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm, and possession of controlled substance.