Three men sentenced for theft of firearms from Kodiak Firing Range

The three men accused of stealing firearms from the Kodiak Firing Range in June 2016 have been sentenced on theft charges.

Brian Keith Jennings Jr, 19, was sentenced to 70 months in prison with 2 y ears supervision after his release. He pleaded guilty to 2 counts of theft of firearms from a licensed firearm dealer.

D'dre'a Bostic, 19, was sentenced to 37 months in prison with 2 years supervised release for one count of theft of firearms from a licensed dealer.

Matthew Bishop, 19, was sentenced to 27 months in prison with 2 years supervised release.

All three must pay restitution in the amount of $28,530.46.