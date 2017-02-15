Three Osceola residents arrested on drug-related charges

St. Joseph County and Mishawaka Police served a search warrant at a home in Osceola and arrested three people on drug related charges.

On February 13, police from both departments served a search warrant at a home on Lincolnway West in Osceola.

During the search of the home, officers located a large plastic bag with 15.6 ounces of marijuana inside in one of the bedrooms, reports said.

They also found two glass jars with 32.2 and 96 grams of marijuana and a baggy with 9.4 grams of marijuana, according to the probable cause affidavit.

In another bedroom, deputies located plastic baggies, a digital scale, several cell phones, multiple laptops and $987 in cash, according to reports.

Detectives spoke with Michael Snyder, who told deputies he lived at the home with seven other people.

Michael allegedly told deputies he sells drugs from the home to support his family. He told them it was easier than getting a job and "it sells itself," reports said.

Michael told police he sells to between 5 and 35 people a day and charges between $40 and $50 an ounce, according to reports.

Detectives spoke with Ginther. He allegedly told deputies he sells marijuana to Michael's customers when Michael is away.

Ginther was arrested and charged with dealing in marijuana.

Michael Snyder was arrested and charged with maintaining a common nuisance and dealing in marijuana.

Jody Lynn Snyder, another resident of the home, was arrested and charged with maintaining a common nuisance.