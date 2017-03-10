Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Three teens accused of burglaries in Fish Lake area

Posted: Mar 10, 2017 6:59 PM EST
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -

Three teens have been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries in the Fish Lake area, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

Two teens, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, were arrested on February 28 in connection with the burglaries that happened in January. They were taken to the La Porte County Juvenile Services Center.

On March 1, an 18-year-old was arrested in connection with the burglaries. Because the suspect was 17-years-old at the time of the alleged crime, the teen was taken to the La Porte County Juvenile Services Center.

All three suspects are each facing three counts of burglary, a level 4 felony.

The arrests were a result of a month-long investigation into burglaries to 8 residences.

The sheriff's office says tips from the Fish Lake community were appreciated.

“We have long held the belief that the citizens of La Porte County can be the eyes and ears for the sheriff’s office. These arrests are the direct result of the good working relationship we share," Sheriff John Boyd stated in a press release.

