Tow To Go offers free rides to keep impaired drivers off the road

There is now another option to avoid drinking and driving.

A program from AAA and Budweiser, Tow To Go will now be offered in South Bend.

If you can't drive, you can call a tow truck that will take you and your car home for free.

The idea is to make sure impaired drivers don't drive on busy weekends.

“There’s no excuse now. When you got something like this, where you can call somebody and get you and your car home safe, there's really no excuse,” said Sheriff Michael Grzegorek, St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department.

“It’s as easy as a phone call, but we're asking people to really plan ahead. This should be a last resort for folks, not their plan of approach when they go out to the bars,” added Beth Mosher, spokesperson for AAA.

Tow To Go is only offered around holidays and this year, it will run in South Bend and Mishawaka from Friday through Tuesday.