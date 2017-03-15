Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Train, pedestrian crash claims one life

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: Mar 15, 2017 9:00 PM EST

A train that struck a pedestrian resulted in the death of a Niles man Wednesday afternoon.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says at approximately 1:28 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the crash on the Amtrack rail system, one half mile south of Pokagon Highway. 

A northbound Norfolk Southern train struck a man, later identified as 46-year-old John Merritt, who was stuck on the track for unknown reasons. 

Merritt was pronounced dead on the scene. 

According to deputies, the crash is still under investigation. 

