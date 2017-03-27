Transpo bus crash sends one to the hospital in South Bend

A transpo bus crash in South Bend sent the driver to the hospital Monday morning.

The accident happened just before 9 a.m. on Blaine Ave just off of Lincolnway West.

Officials say the bus driver blacked out all of a sudden, and crashed into a large moving truck that was parked right on the side of the street.

The front of the bus was badly damaged, and the driver was taken to the hospital with a nose injury.