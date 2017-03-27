Transpo bus crash sends one to the hospital in South Bend
Posted: Mar 27, 2017 9:36 PM EST | Updated: Mar 27, 2017 8:42 PM EST
A transpo bus crash in South Bend sent the driver to the hospital Monday morning.
The accident happened just before 9 a.m. on Blaine Ave just off of Lincolnway West.
Officials say the bus driver blacked out all of a sudden, and crashed into a large moving truck that was parked right on the side of the street.
The front of the bus was badly damaged, and the driver was taken to the hospital with a nose injury.