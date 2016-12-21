Trend started in Michiana showing up across the globe

Where's Waldo?

Wednesday, he was at Memorial Children's Hospital.

Just before noon, construction worker Jason Haney met with kids to decorate cookies and paint some faces.

Haney created a life-sized Waldo cutout and was using it to have some fun with the children.

He hid Waldo in a construction site and the kids had to find him.

Haney started the worldwide trend right here in Michiana.

Waldo has showed up in construction sites around the world, visiting more than 3 million people.