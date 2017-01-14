Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Tricia Calvin sentenced, to serve time in Laporte County Jail

By: ABC57 Staff
Posted: Jan 13, 2017 9:22 PM EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2017 4:19 PM EST

Tricia Calvin, the Michigan City daycare owner who pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in the death of 5-year-old Amereon Williams, was sentenced Friday night in a LaPorte County court. 

A judge sentenced Calvin to one year with three months suspended in the LaPorte County jail. 

Calvin was also ordered to pay more than $3,600 in restitution. 

In June of 2014, Amereon Williams died of asphyxiation while under Calvin's supervision when his sweatshirt string caught on a playground slide. 

Friday afternoon, Williams's mother spoke about Calvin's sentence.

The mother spoke to ABC57 Friday.

