Troopers investigate school bus crash

Indiana State Police are investigating a crash involving a Wawasee school bus and an SUV near the intersection of State Road 13 and County Road 300 North.

Troopers say at approximately 7:53 a.m., the bus was traveling north on SR 13 when a driver of the SUV traveling south, experienced a malfunction with his vehicle and forced him over the center line.

The SUV then sideswiped the bus.

The students were transferred to another bus and taken to Wawasee Middle School and examined by a school nurse.

None of the children or the bus driver suffered injuries.

According to investigators, the driver of the SUV, 46-year-old Joe Sanchez, was not injured in the crash but his passenger did suffer minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.