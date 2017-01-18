Troopers investigating officer involved shooting, K-9 hit with bullet

An officer involved shooting is being investigated by Indiana State Police at the request of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday evening.

Troopers say around 3 p.m., a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle when a passenger ran away on foot from the scene.

The deputy and his K-9 partner, Blade, chased the suspect down an alley towards a set rail road tracks.

According to troopers, this is when the suspect allegedly drew a gun and shot at the deputy, but hit Blade instead.

The deputy returned fire and hit the suspect.

Authorities say the suspect was transported to North Lake Hospital in Gary with life threatening injuries.

Blade was transported to Purdue Veterinary Hospital in West Lafayette in an unknown condition.

Troopers say the incident is still under investigation at this time.