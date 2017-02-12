Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Truck crash causes power outages in South Bend

By: ABC57 Staff
Posted: Feb 12, 2017 6:51 PM EST

A truck crash on the corner of Ironwood Rd and Roosevelt St in South Bend has caused power outages in several areas across the city Sunday afternoon. 

The crash happened at 11 am, when the driver veered into an electric pole at the intersection. According to police, the driver claimed there was a malfunction with the truck's steering and he lost control of the vehicle. 

Police blocked the street due to live wires in the road, and the driver was taken to a local hospital with complaints of head pain. 

Indiana Michigan Power has been on the scene since 2:30 pm, working to repair a broken cross-arm and make needed cut-outs to damaged sections of wire. 

Power restoration is estimated for 7:30 pm Sunday night. 

Share this article:

Read More

New Carlisle considers new ideas for economic development
Home-bound man struggling to find transportation to doctors
Lead abatement a budget priority for South Bend
Vigil held in honor of Dr. Todd Graham
Sign up for our newsletter!