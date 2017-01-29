Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Trump defends executive order concerning extreme vetting

By: ABC57 Staff
Posted: Jan 29, 2017 7:31 PM EST | Updated: Jan 29, 2017 6:34 PM EST

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his recent executive order on extreme vetting saying in a statement: "We will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do while protecting our own citizens and voters."
He added: "This is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion -- this is about terror and keeping our country safe."
He said his first priority "will always be to protect and serve our country, but as President I will find ways to help all of those who are suffering."

