Trump defends executive order concerning extreme vetting

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his recent executive order on extreme vetting saying in a statement: "We will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do while protecting our own citizens and voters."

He added: "This is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion -- this is about terror and keeping our country safe."

He said his first priority "will always be to protect and serve our country, but as President I will find ways to help all of those who are suffering."

TM & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.