Tuesday is "Give Local Day" across Saint Joseph County

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Today, a 24-hour fundraising marathon to benefit more than 60 charities is taking place across Saint Joseph County. “Give Local Day” will have several donation sites and fun events for you and your family to enjoy.

You can donate to 67 different local non-profit organizations including the Center for the Homeless, La Casa de Amistad and Saint Joseph County Parks.

Hosted by the Community Foundation of Saint Joseph County, each organization is hoping for a piece of the foundation’s $2.4 million matching pool.

The first $10,000 dollars each charity raises will be matched dollar-for-dollar.

20 of the participating organizations qualify for additional challenge funds, which means your gift can draw a bigger match.

“I think this is a tremendous opportunity because of the matching pool,” said Laura Moran Walton, the Director of Communications for the Community Foundation. “It’s a very rare chance to have your gift made bigger by the matching pool and to really show the nonprofits you care about how much you care,” Walton said.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg will present his gift for “Give Local Day” at the Morris Tuesday morning.

For more information on how you can donate to any of the charities, click HERE. Also, you can write a check and drop it off at the Morris Performing Arts Center anytime from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M.