Twenty thousand Elkhart voters removed from County Registration Catalog

Nearly 20,000 voters have been taking off of the Elkhart County Voter Registration Catalog, either removed or marked as inactive.

The changes were made in compliance with new standards outlined in the National Voter Registration Act. The aim of the move is to establish a more accurate and comprehensive list of active Elkhart voters.

According to Chad Clingerman, Elkhart office manager of voter registration and the Election Board, Elkhart residents can call the Elkhart County Clerk’s office or visit Indianavoters.com to check the status of their registration.