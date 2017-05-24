Two 17-year-olds arrested in connection to a fatal South Bend shooting

Two arrests have been made after a shooting at a South Bend recreation center.

17-year-old George Lee Watson and 17-year-old Qualan Jones are both booked into the St. Joseph County Jail in relation to the death of 46-year-old Felipe Gutierrez.

On Saturday, May 20th 46-year-old Felipe Gutierrez, from Ligonier, Indiana was shot to death in the driver’s seat of black BMW in the parking lot of Charles Black Recreational Center in South Bend.

According to the County’s Metro Homicide Unit the shooting happened around 2 p.m. Witnesses said they saw two men running away from the scene.

According to the prosecutor’s office, two 17-year-old males have been arrested.

After Gutierrez was shot, his step-daughters took to Facebook posting images in remembrance of him.

According to his obituary, Gutierrez was from Aguascalientes, Mexico. He has one daughter, two step daughters and many cousins and siblings.

Gutierrez worked at Silgan plastics, in Ligonier for over 20 years. Many on social media say he loved making people smile and visiting his parents in Mexico.

ABC57 has reached out to family but has yet to hear back from them. The prosecutor’s office says it has 48 hours to formally file charges.