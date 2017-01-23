Two arrested for meth in Cass County, children present

Two women were arrested Monday after Cass County detectives searched a home in the 19000 block of Stateline Road.

Detectives carried out a search warrant on suspicion methamphetamine was being manufactured and used inside the residence.

Cass County Officials say detectives found drug paraphernalia consistent with the use of meth.

A 36-year-old female was arrested for possession of meth and maintaining a drug house. A 37-year-old female was also arrested for possession of meth, maintaining a drug house, and conspiracy to manufacture meth.

According to detectives, two children were in the home at the time of the search.

Police have not yet released the names of the women.

Both women will be arraigned at the Cass County Courthouse on Tuesday.