Two arrested on drug charges after traffic stop, search

Two people were arrested on drug charges after Indiana State Police conducted a traffic stop, then conducted a search of a house in Osceola.

On Wednesday, an ISP trooper conducted a traffic stop near LaPaz in Marshall County. Inside the vehicle, police found meth, a handgun, scales and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

The driver, Latisha Weaver Nies Scott was arrested for dealing methamphetamine over 5 grams with a firearm.

Police obtained a search warrant for her home in Osceola.

At the home, Christopher Cavender was located in possession of meth and taken into custody.

Police said they found meth, scales, a handgun and paraphernalia at the residence.

A child was also at the home at the time of the search. The child was taken into protective custody by Child Protective Services.