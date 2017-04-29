Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Two burglaries being investigated by MSP

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: Apr 29, 2017 5:48 PM EST | Updated: Apr 29, 2017 4:51 PM EST
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -

Two burglaries, one reported in Centreville and the other in White Pigeon, are being investigated by Michigan State Police. 

Troopers say the theft in Centreville happened in the 58000 block of Covered Bridge Road.

The breaking and entering was reported on Tuesday just after 10:30 p.m. 

After investigating the scene, troopers believe the suspects broke into a garage and a shed on the property, allegedly taking multiple totes full of the owner's belongings. 

A bench from the front yard of the property was stolen as well. 

The second theft under investigation occurred in the 300 block of North Athletic Street in White Pigeon. 

According to MSP, the theft happened between Sunday and Wednesday.

It is reported the suspects kicked in the back door of a residence and stole many collectable coins.

Anyone with information regarding either of the crimes is encouraged to contact MSP at 269-558-0500.

