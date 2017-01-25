Two Clay High School students taken into custody for after-school fight off campus

St. Joseph County Police were called to an area near Clay High School for a fight between students. The fight occurred off school grounds.

Assistant Chief Bill Thompson said the fight happened at dismissal time but was under control quickly.

Sue Coney, of the South Bend Community School Corporation, confirmed the fight was between two Clay High School students and a group of between 40 and 50 students were also at the site of the fight.

Coney said the students involved in the fight were taken into custody and would face disciplinary action at school as well.