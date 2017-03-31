Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Two killed after vehicle hits fallen tree

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Mar 31, 2017 2:29 PM EST

Two people were killed when their vehicle struck a tree that had fallen across M66 near Battle Creek.

Troopers were dispatched to the first crash around 3:45 a.m. Friday.

A tree had fallen across both lanes of traffic on M66 just north of H Drive South and a vehicle had struck the tree.

While on their way to the scene, two additional vehicles crashed in to the tree.

The top of the second vehicle was sheared off by the tree, killing the two occupants inside.

The driver of the third vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The two victims were identified as Kathie Marie Thomason and Howard Ray Bergman.

The accidents is still under investigation.

Share this article:

Read More

Heroes save elderly from burning apartments
Road rage suspect turns himself in, faces murder charges
Long lines in Nevada as recreational marijuana goes on sale
Trump punches, wrestles CNN in a tweet
Sign up for our newsletter!