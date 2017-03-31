Two killed after vehicle hits fallen tree

Two people were killed when their vehicle struck a tree that had fallen across M66 near Battle Creek.

Troopers were dispatched to the first crash around 3:45 a.m. Friday.

A tree had fallen across both lanes of traffic on M66 just north of H Drive South and a vehicle had struck the tree.

While on their way to the scene, two additional vehicles crashed in to the tree.

The top of the second vehicle was sheared off by the tree, killing the two occupants inside.

The driver of the third vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The two victims were identified as Kathie Marie Thomason and Howard Ray Bergman.

The accidents is still under investigation.