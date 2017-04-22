Two killed in motorcycle accident in Berrien Springs
Posted: Apr 22, 2017 10:31 PM EST | Updated: Apr 22, 2017 10:37 PM EST
Two people have been killed in a motorcycle involved crash in Berrien Springs, Saturday evening.
According to Sherriff L. Paul Bailey, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the corner of E Shawnee Rd and Garr Rd, when a car pulled out in front of a motorcycle. Both passengers on the motorcycle are deceased.
The accident reconstruction is being handled by the Berrien Springs - Oronoko Township Police, and the investigation is ongoing.