Two killed in motorcycle accident in Berrien Springs

Two people have been killed in a motorcycle involved crash in Berrien Springs, Saturday evening.

According to Sherriff L. Paul Bailey, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the corner of E Shawnee Rd and Garr Rd, when a car pulled out in front of a motorcycle. Both passengers on the motorcycle are deceased.

The accident reconstruction is being handled by the Berrien Springs - Oronoko Township Police, and the investigation is ongoing.