Two local groups performing on Inauguration Day

ABC 57 is the only Michiana station in Washington DC as Donald Trump and Mike Pence prepare for Friday's inauguration. Two local groups are in Washington to participate in the parade.

The Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team will be participating in the inaugural parade for the first time.

Culver Academy's Equestrian Troop will be participating in their 17th inaugural parade.