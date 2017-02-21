Two men charged in alleged attack on MSP trooper

Two men were arraigned Tuesday on charges related to an attack on a Michigan State Police trooper that happened Monday morning.

The trooper attempted to stop a motorcycle traveling south on the US31 Bypass, but the driver refused to stop, according to MSP.

The driver of the motorcycle lost control and crashed.

After the crash, the driver allegedly charged the trooper.

The two were wrestling and the motorcycle driver's brother arrived and began attacking the trooper, police said.

Two passers by stopped and came to the rescue of the trooper.

The two men who allegedly attacked the trooper were taken into custody.

The trooper was treated for the injuries sustained and released.

Michael Barber, 21, the driver of the motorcycle was charged with:

Assault strangulation, a ten year felony

Flee & elude 3rd degree, a five year felony

Resisting and obstruction a police officer causing injury, a four year felony

Receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, a five year felony

Attempt disarming a police officer, (a taser), a two year felony

Travis Wise, 19, was charged with

Assault strangulation, a ten year felony

Obstruction of justice, a five year felony

Resisting and obstruction a police officer causing injury, a four year felony

Attempt disarming a police officer, (a taser), a two year felony

In court, bond was set at $100,000 for Wise and $75,000 for Barber.