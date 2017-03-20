Two men drown while fishing on Keeler Lake

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Michigan State Police say two men drowned while fishing on Keeler Lake on Saturday night.

Police say they were dispatched just before 7:30 to the lake in Keeler Township. The caller told police two of his friends were fishing on the lake and started yelling for help.

When police arrived, they found the capsized boat around 75 feet from the shore. Using watercraft from the homes along the shoreline, troopers recovered both of the victims and brought them to shore.

According to officials, medics administered lifesaving measures on shore and the victims were transported to area hospitals where they were pronounced dead.

The victims’ names are being withheld pending notification of their families. Police say one man was 45 years old and from Decatur, MI and the other was a 64 year old man from Evergreen Park, IL.

Neighbor Doug Veine lives on the lake in the area where rescue efforts took place.

“It’s very unexpected. We are a small, tight knit community on the lake. It’s a shame that it would happen but I can see where it happen quick with this temperature of water. It can happen to anybody it’s just unfortunate,” says Veine.