Two men indicted on federal charges in theft of firearms from Sand Burr Gun Ranch

By: Melissa Hudson
Posted: Mar 9, 2017 6:36 PM EST

Two men have been indicted in the theft of firearms from the Sand Burr Gun Ranch in November 2016, according to a press release from the US Attorney's Office. A third man was indicted separately for felon in possession of a firearm.

The US Attorneys office says the three men were accused of being involved in the movement of stolen firearms in Fulton and Wabash counties.

Robert M. Hoy, 21, of North Manchester, Indiana was indicted on one count of stealing firearms from a Federal Firearms Licensee.

Jose Rogelio Vera-Diaz, aka Rogelio Diaz, 21, of Mexico, was indicted on one count of stealing firearms from a Federal Firearms Licensee.

Charles M. Hammer, 30, of North Manchester, Indiana, was indicted separately on one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

On November 20, Hoy and Diaz are accused of stealing one or more firearms from the Sand Burr Gun Ranch.

In November and December 2016, Hammer is accused of possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony offense.
 

