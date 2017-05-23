Two people killed in crash on SR 9 in La Grange County

The La Grange County Sheriff's Department released the names of the two people killed in a crash on SR 9 that happened at 12:45 p.m. on Monday.

Deputies said 66-year-old Lawrence Rodgers was driving south on SR 9, just south of CR 815 north, when he ran off the west side of the road, drove back onto the road, traveled left of center and struck a vehicle driving northbound on SR9.

Rodgers was killed in the crash.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, Edith Dwight, 77, was also killed in the crash.

The Indiana State Police are investigating the crash.