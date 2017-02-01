Two teens accused of stealing vehicle from Dowagiac

Dowagiac and Pokagon Band Tribal Police were involved in tracking down a vehicle reported stolen from Dowagiac Tuesday evening.

Around 7 p.m., Dowagiac officers were called to the 600 block of North Front Street concerning a vehicle that had been stolen from a business parking lot. The owner told police he had left the vehicle running while he went inside the business.

After he entered the business, someone stole his 2010 Jeep Wrangler.

A short time later, an officer with the Pokagon Band Tribal Police saw a vehicle matching the stolen vehicle's description at a convenience store at the corner of M51 North and M152.

Dowagiac Police showed up to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Police learned a 17-year-old female from Mishawaka was in the vehicle and was also in the possession of a loaded, concealed handgun.

She was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

A second suspect, an 18-year-old male from Kalamazoo was arrested on charges related to the theft of the vehicle, police said.

The vehicle was returned to the owner.

Police said the names of the suspects are being withheld pending arraignment.