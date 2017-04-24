Two teens arrested after break-in at Riley High School

Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

By: Melissa Hudson
Posted: Apr 24, 2017 1:48 PM EST

South Bend Police have arrested two suspect in a break-in at Riley High School that happened just before midnight Thursday.

A burglar alarm at the school went off around 11:45 p.m., according to police.

When officers arrived, they found two suspects leaving the building.

The suspects attempted to run, but were apprehended by the responding officers.

Police said the suspects are two 17-year-old males.

According to the investigation, at least six vending machines were broken into.

One of the suspects had a backpack filled with vending machine coin boxes, tools and other items, police said.

Both were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center on charges of burglary and resisting law enforcement.

The names of the juveniles were not released.

