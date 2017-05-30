Two teens face murder charges for dragging death in Vancouver parking lot

KPTV

Vancouver, WA -- Two Clark County teens are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the dragging death of another teen.

Emergency crews responded to the Safeway parking lot on Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard on Friday afternoon.

Court document state 15-year-old Christopher Pierce, with 16-year-old Jacob Trotter, planned to steal money from 16-year-old Cesar Ortiz-Velasco.

They set up a meeting with Ortiz-Velasco on the pretense of a marijuana deal, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states Ortiz-Velasco approached their SUV and took out $120, which was taken by Pierce. Court documents state Ortiz-Velasco held onto the SUV as Trotter drove away at a high rate of speed.

Ortiz-Velasco was dragged across the parking lot, according to prosecutors, before being run over.

Police said Trotter and Pierce drove away. Ortiz-Velasco suffered skull fractures and died later that night at the hospital.

Trotter appeared in adult court Tuesday, while prosecutors are currently charging Pierce as a juvenile. Trotter's bail was set at $500,000.

They both face charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and hit-and-run.

Trotter, who turns 17 next week, has two prior convictions as a minor for attempted assault and taking a car without permission, according to court records.

KPTV

TM & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.