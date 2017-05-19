Two-vehicle crash at roundabout, injuries reported

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident at the roundabout of Angela Boulevard and Riverside Drive Friday night.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m.

FACT took over the investigation and confirms that three people were involved, including a 2-year-old child.

Officials say a Honda Accord was headed north on Riverside when a Chevy Impala crossed the center line going south and sideswiped the Honda. The Impala then lost control, hitting a sign then eventually crashed into the middle of the roundabout.

The 24-year-old driver of the Honda was taken to the Mishawaka Medical Center with serious injuries. The child was also in the Honda but suffered only minor cuts.

The driver of the Impala, a 53-year-old male, suffered minor injuries as well.

The FACT team is continuing to investigate.