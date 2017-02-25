Two wanted suspects in a stolen vehicle arrested in Cass County

Two suspects with multiple warrants were arrested by Cass County Deputies in the 30000 block of Edwards Street on Friday.

Deputies say a 40-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were located in a vehicle that had previously been reported as stolen.

Upon searching the vehicle, deputies reported finding drug paraphernalia associated with the use of heroin.

According to officials, the man is facing preliminary charges of possessing a stolen vehicle while the woman may be charged with possession of heroin.

The case is still under investigation.

Deputies will not release names until after arraignment.