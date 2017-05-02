Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

United CEO faces Congress after dragging of passenger

By: Staff
Posted: May 2, 2017 11:23 AM EST | Updated: May 2, 2017 10:24 AM EST

By Chris Isidore

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) -- United Airlines boss Oscar Munoz faces a grilling in Congress on Tuesday over the violent removal of an airplane passenger and the bungled apology that followed.

Munoz is one of four airline executives appearing before a hearing of the House Transportation Committee on Capitol Hill. The others are lower-level executives from American Airlines, Southwest and Alaska. An aviation consultant from Consumers Union is also scheduled to testify.

The hearing will be on oversight of U.S. airline customer service, and will deal with consumer protection for passengers.

United came under harsh public scrutiny last month when a passenger was dragged off an overbooked flight in Chicago. After initially blaming the passenger as "belligerent," Munoz apologized and promised changes in airline procedures.

The airline settled out of court with the passenger, Dr. David Dao.

TM & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Share this article:

Read More

Appeals court upholds nationwide ban against Trump's travel ban
Mueller launches grand jury in Russia investigation - report
Trooper hospitalized after crash on I-465
Man killed early Thursday morning on Riverside Court
Sign up for our newsletter!