Update in Elkhart County death investigation

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: Apr 18, 2017 8:45 PM EST

Elkhart County officials say there are no signs of foul play surrounding the death of a person who was found in a wooded area near Cobus Creek Park Saturday. 

At approximately 12:28 p.m., deputies responded to the area on County Road 1 to investigate the scene. 

The county coroner is still working to learn the identification of this person.

Deputies say the public is safe, free from danger regarding this incident. 

