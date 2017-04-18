Update in Elkhart County death investigation

Elkhart County officials say there are no signs of foul play surrounding the death of a person who was found in a wooded area near Cobus Creek Park Saturday.

At approximately 12:28 p.m., deputies responded to the area on County Road 1 to investigate the scene.

The county coroner is still working to learn the identification of this person.

Deputies say the public is safe, free from danger regarding this incident.

