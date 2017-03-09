Updates to power outages from Wednesday's wind

Indiana Michigan Power says it has restored service to most customers who lost power during Wednesday's strong winds. I&M has 1,700 customers without service and Midwest Energy Cooperative has 464 without service.

Indiana Michigan Power says there are 1200 customers in Three Rivers, Michigan without power and 400 in Indiana without power.

Power to customers in Three Rivers should be restored by 11 p.m. Customers in Buchanan should have power again by 8 p.m.

In South Bend/Elkhart, I&M expects to have the 200 customers still without power restored by 10 p.m. Thursday.

There were 56 broken poles, 27 broken cross arms and 19 damaged transformers, I&M said.

Click here to view the outage map

?Midwest Energy Cooperative reports there are 464 customers without power as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

Outages can be viewed at their online Outage Central.