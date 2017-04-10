U.S. 421 and U.S. 30 restoration project to begin next Monday

The intersection restoration project of U.S. 421 and U.S. 30 in Wanatah will begin on Monday, April 17th.

The Indiana Department on Transportation says there will be lane closures near that intersection through the end of May.

Crews will be removing old asphalt and replacing it with concrete one lane at a time.

According to INDOT, U.S. 30 will be open to all traffic but restricted to one lane in both directions and U.S. 421 will be closed.

Drivers travelling north will be detoured east on State Road 7, north on State Road 39, west on U.S. 6, and back to U.S. 421.

Drivers travelling south will be detoured east on U.S. 6, south on State Road 39, west on State Road 8, and back to U.S. 421.

INDOT reminds drivers to allow extra time through construction zones and go the speed limit.

