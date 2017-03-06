Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Utility work to affect traffic at 5 St. Joseph County intersections March 6

Posted: Feb 27, 2017 5:11 PM EST | Updated: Mar 6, 2017 11:09 AM EST

There will be periodic 20-minute road closures of 5 intersections in St. Joseph County on Monday, March 6 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

AEP has requested to close the intersections to add telecommunication lines to existing infrastructure.

The following closure times are approximate.

  • SR 933 and Brother Andre Drive, Roseland -   8 a.m.
  • SR 933 and Pendle Street, Roseland -   9 a.m.
  • SR 23 and 26th Street, between Ironwood & Douglas -  10 a.m.
  • SR 331 and Day Road, Mishawaka -   11 a.m.
  • SR 23 and Fir Road, Granger - 12 p.m.

Drivers are advised to avoid all affected intersections on March 6 to avoid delays.

