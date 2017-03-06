Utility work to affect traffic at 5 St. Joseph County intersections March 6
Posted: Feb 27, 2017 5:11 PM EST | Updated: Mar 6, 2017 11:09 AM EST
There will be periodic 20-minute road closures of 5 intersections in St. Joseph County on Monday, March 6 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
AEP has requested to close the intersections to add telecommunication lines to existing infrastructure.
The following closure times are approximate.
- SR 933 and Brother Andre Drive, Roseland - 8 a.m.
- SR 933 and Pendle Street, Roseland - 9 a.m.
- SR 23 and 26th Street, between Ironwood & Douglas - 10 a.m.
- SR 331 and Day Road, Mishawaka - 11 a.m.
- SR 23 and Fir Road, Granger - 12 p.m.
Drivers are advised to avoid all affected intersections on March 6 to avoid delays.