Utility work to affect traffic on Cleveland Road for several weeks

Work conducted by Indiana Michigan Power crews will affect traffic on Cleveland Road for the next several weeks.

Beginning February 17, one westbound lane of Cleveland Road will be closed for two weeks for utility work.

Indiana Michigan Power says one westbound lane of Cleveland will be shut down between Ironwood and Summer Breeze drives on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The work is expected to take approximately 2 weeks.

Beginning March 3, one eastbound lane will be closed from Summer Breeze to Twyckenham on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

This utility work is expected to take approximately 4 weeks.