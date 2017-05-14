Vacant building destroyed by fire in Elkhart

A vacant factory on the 2800 block of Oakland Avenue was destroyed by flames Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters from Elkhart were able to put the out the blaze but the building is now a skeleton of what was.

Traffic on County Road 20 was backed up for about an hour.

Smoke billowed into neighborhoods and could be seen miles away.

Dozens of bystanders stood just on the other side of the road taking pictures, watching crews working.

Officials have not commented on the cause of the fire but confirmed nobody was inside the building.