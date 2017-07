Valley RV and Camping Show returns to South Bend Century Center

The 43rd Valley RV and Camping Show returned to Century Center in downtown South Bend on Friday.

At the show, visitors were able to shop for spring and summer getaways, as well as see hundreds of new RVs on display.

The show will be open through Sunday, January 15th.

Full details about the show can be found online on the Century Center website here.