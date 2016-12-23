Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Vehicle involved in fatal hit and run on CR11 identified

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Dec 23, 2016 2:10 PM EST

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department says it has identified the vehicle involved in the fatal hit and run on CR 11 on Thursday morning.

Deputies say a tip from the public led them to the vehicle involved in the crash as well as the suspected driver.

The crash happened early Thursday morning on CR 11 north of Aqua Drive.

A pickup truck struck and killed 51-year-old Timothy Mabry, who was walking along the east side of the road. The driver of the pickup fled the scene, according to deputies.

Share this article:

Read More

Part of State Road 331 to close for culvert replacement
Stormy end of the week, heavy rain possible.
Suspect steals money, car from man at ATM
Osceola baby dies at Riley Hospital, investigation continues
Sign up for our newsletter!