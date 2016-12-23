Vehicle involved in fatal hit and run on CR11 identified

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department says it has identified the vehicle involved in the fatal hit and run on CR 11 on Thursday morning.

Deputies say a tip from the public led them to the vehicle involved in the crash as well as the suspected driver.

The crash happened early Thursday morning on CR 11 north of Aqua Drive.

A pickup truck struck and killed 51-year-old Timothy Mabry, who was walking along the east side of the road. The driver of the pickup fled the scene, according to deputies.