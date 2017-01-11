Vehicle loses control, four juveniles injured

Four juveniles were injured after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department says at approximately 9:40 a.m., a 2009 Dodge Caliber driven by a 17-year-old from Howe, was traveling eastbound on County Road 600 North when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree stump.

The driver suffered a broken foot.

The 11 and 13-year-old passengers suffered concussions and the 16-year-old passenger sustained a broken nose.

All of the passengers were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Deputies say the driver was going too fast for road conditions, as the roadway was covered with ice and slush.